At the Black Spice Cigar Co., we believe that for an individual to live life to its fullest; one must experience the very best that life has to offer. We created our business sourcing premium, super-premium, and ultra-premium cigars to provide our customers with the best of the best for an amazing smoking experience.
Our mission at the Black Spice Cigar Co. is to provide our customers with superior products, manufactured under the highest quality. We strive to make an impact on society through giving to social endeavors that support a growth mindset in youth and through ethical business practices.
The Black Spice Cigar Co. uses Nicaraguan blends. We offer a wide range of both machine and hand-rolled premium, super-premium, and ultra-premium cigars. All cigars have a long filler with a smooth, effortless pull. Our products include the best of Arapiraca Maduro, Candela, Connecticut, Habano, and Sumatra wrappers. We feature Presidente, Rothschild (Robusto), Gigante, Double Magnum, Barber-Pole, Tri-wrap, Dual-riap, Artistic, and Torpedo cigars.
Phone: 608-401-9294
Mon
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Tue
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Wed
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Thu
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Fri
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Sat
Closed
Sun
Closed
